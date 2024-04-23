GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu vows to end YSRCP’s ‘anarchic rule’ in Tirupati

The voters have been waiting to unseat the incumbent government, which is known for lawlessness, he says

April 23, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Tirupati Assembly candidate Arani Srinivasulu taking out a procession ahead of filing his nomination in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate for the Tirupati Assembly constituency, Arani Srinivasulu, promised to bring an end to what he termed as the ‘anarchic rule’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the ‘sacred’ constituency of Tirupati.

Addressing the media ahead of filing his nomination papers, Mr. Srinivasulu claimed that the YSRCP governance was synonymous with ‘anarchy’, spreading fear among the public. “The voters have been waiting to unseat the incumbent government, which is known for lawlessness. This time, we are going to fulfil the voters’ dream by providing an alternative government that will focus not only on development and welfare but also restore democracy,” vowed the JSP leader.

Show of unity

Mr. Srinivasulu took out a procession ahead of filing his nomination, which was marked by a ‘show of unity’ from alliance leaders. Apart from JSP leaders Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Polakala Mallikarjun, Kiran Rayal and P. Keerthana, his procession was joined by BJP state spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas, State leaders Ponaganti Bhaskar and Penubala Chandrasekhar, TDP ex-MLA M. Sugunamma, parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav and senior leaders J.B. Srinivas, Koduru Balasubramanyam, Pulugoru Murali, Vooka Vijayakumar.

