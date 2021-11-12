Alliance Air to operate flights from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Alliance Air will operate daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru-Vijayawada- Bengaluru, and Hyderabad- Vijayawada- Hyderabad effective from December 1, 2021.

All inclusive one way inaugural fares for Bengaluru-Vijayawada will be starting at ₹3,762, Vijayawada-Bengaluru will be starting at ₹3,692 and Hyderabad-Vijayawada will be starting at ₹2,931. Vijayawada-Hyderabad will be starting at ₹2,747.

With these new flights, travellers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country.

The airline will deploy its 70 seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities and onward cities such as Gulburga. Flight 9I 501 will depart from Bengaluru at 07.55 hrs and arrive in Vijayawada at 09.30 hrs. Flight 9I 502 will depart from Vijayawada at 10.00 hrs and arrive in Bengaluru at 11.40hrs. Flight 9I 891 will depart from Hyderabad at 18.10 hrs and arrive in Vijayawada at 19.10 hrs. Flight 9I 892 will depart from Vijayawada at 19.40 hrs and arrive in Hyderabad at 20.40hrs, according to press release.