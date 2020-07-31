Alleged mobile theft proves fatal for boy

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his relative and those to whom he reportedly sold a stolen mobile, at Ramninepalle village of Madanapalle rural mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.
According to the Madanapalle police, Bharath was abandoned by his parents when he was a child, and he put up with his ageing grandmother at Raminepalle village.
Bharath allegedly stole the mobile of his paternal uncle Sankaraiah on Thursday. Finding his mobile missing, Mr. Sankaraiah allegedly beat up the boy, threatening him with ‘electric shock’ if he failed to return the handset. Bharath was taken to several households and shops, suspecting that he might have sold the mobile to someone.
Finally, the boy was taken to his house owner, after he reportedly said the instrument was sold to the latter. The house owner, Chand Basha, too was said to have beaten up the boy.
Bharath returned home in a semi-unconscious state and on Friday, his grandmother found him unconscious and shifted him to the Government Area Hospital at Madanapalle, where he was declared brought dead.
Circle Inspector (Madanapalle Urban) Tamim Ahmed said marks of ruthless beating were found on the body.
“The boy’s uncle had reportedly threatened him with electric shock. This will be known after the post-mortem examination. Investigation is on,” the police officer said.
A complaint from the grandmother of the boy was received by the local police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath