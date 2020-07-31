Alleged mobile theft proves fatal for boy

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his relative and those to whom he reportedly sold a stolen mobile, at Ramninepalle village of Madanapalle rural mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

According to the Madanapalle police, Bharath was abandoned by his parents when he was a child, and he put up with his ageing grandmother at Raminepalle village.

Bharath allegedly stole the mobile of his paternal uncle Sankaraiah on Thursday. Finding his mobile missing, Mr. Sankaraiah allegedly beat up the boy, threatening him with ‘electric shock’ if he failed to return the handset. Bharath was taken to several households and shops, suspecting that he might have sold the mobile to someone.

Finally, the boy was taken to his house owner, after he reportedly said the instrument was sold to the latter. The house owner, Chand Basha, too was said to have beaten up the boy.

Bharath returned home in a semi-unconscious state and on Friday, his grandmother found him unconscious and shifted him to the Government Area Hospital at Madanapalle, where he was declared brought dead.

Circle Inspector (Madanapalle Urban) Tamim Ahmed said marks of ruthless beating were found on the body.

“The boy’s uncle had reportedly threatened him with electric shock. This will be known after the post-mortem examination. Investigation is on,” the police officer said.

A complaint from the grandmother of the boy was received by the local police.