Allegations on B.Tech Ravi’s arrest baseless: Kadapa police

November 24, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa district police has termed as baseless and biased the allegations made by a “senior politician”. The statement comes in the wake of the charges made by BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh two days back on the alleged conspiracy to eliminate TDP former MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (‘B.Tech’ Ravi).

Rebutting the allegations, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the police acted in accordance with law while arresting Mr. Ravi and produced him before the judicial magistrate within three hours, after completing all the legal formalities. “The law empowers the police to keep the accused in their custody for 24 hours,” he explained.

In a veiled reference to the inconsistency in the politician’s statement, Mr. Kaushal said he referred to a case filed in January and later mentioned that a case was filed just before the arrest. “It is not appropriate for a senior leader to speak like this,” the police official said. He also pointed out that Mr. Ravi had not complained against the police when produced in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kaushal also termed as unacceptable the senior politician basing his ‘assumptions’ to name a particular police officer, adding that the department would issue a legal notice to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.