Allegations of lathicharge on pilgrims baseless, says TTD Chairman

‘Naidu should stop using the Tirumala temple for political gain’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has condemned the remarks allegedly made by Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu that the temple trust board management had resorted to lathicharge on the pilgrims.

In a veiled reference to the TDP national president during a media conference here on Thursday, Mr. Subba Reddy said, “Mr. Naidu is known for politicising issues. At least, he should stop using the Tirumala temple for political gain.”

The TTD Chairman said Mr. Naidu has resorted to criticism ahead of the Ekadasi celebrations and it tells it all about his intentions of bringing disrepute to the government in the eyes of the public.

‘No complaints received’

“No devotee has come forward with any complaint that they have been lathicharged so far. How can the TTD resort to lathicharge on devotees coming for darshan? If the allegations prove true, the TTD management will never hesitate to take stringent action against those responsible for the heinous act,” he said.

“On several occasions in the past, we appealed to him not to politicise the Tirumala temple and the devotees. I am again reiterating it today. Please stop stoking religious sentiments among the public,” said Mr. Subba Reddy. He ridiculed the TDP chief saying that Naidu was staying put in another State and this might be one of the reasons for him to be under a false notion that the Ekadasi celebrations had already began at Tirumala.

“It is not proper to talk politics in this sacred town. I am rather being compelled by the situation to make denial statements that no such incident has ever taken place,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

He said the TTD officials have been busy making arrangements for the Ekadasi festival for the past one week, with a strict adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols.

Annamaiah Marg

In reply to a question, Mr. Subba Reddy said that the Annamaiah Marg from Kadapa to Tirumala is an ancient footpath route and that the TTD would undertake the development of the route after deliberating the issue in its board meeting.