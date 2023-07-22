Allegations against SRIVANI Trust unfounded, says Ambati Rambabu

July 22, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - TIRUMALA

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Friday accused various political parties of levelling baseless allegations against the TTD’s SRIVANI Trust, and said it was not proper on their part to drag the sacred religious institution into politics.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rambabu said a few leaders who did not have any knowledge about the trust were indulging in mud slinging activities for petty political gains.

The trust, he said, had been floated with an intention to promote antient Hindu dharma, construct, renovate dilapidated temples across the country and provide financial assistance to ensure ‘nitya dhoopa, deepa, naivedhyam’ at the temples with poor income.

ADVERTISEMENT

This apart, the trust had completely wiped out the touts system atop the town, which was a lucrative business prior to the YSR Congress Party assuming power in the State.

Taking a jibe at the political leaders, he said he had prayed the presiding deity to bestow them with good thoughts and intentions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT