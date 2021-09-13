Allanasons to set up export-oriented meat factory in East Godavari

The company plans to invest ₹125 crore in the project

Allanasons Private Limited Director (engineering service and projects) Ajay Kumar Mittal informed the Director of Industries J.V.N. Subramanyam through a letter on September 10 that his company would be shortly commencing the construction of an export-oriented meat factory at Ramannapalem village in Sankhavaram mandal of East Godavari district in the name of Frigorifico A.P. Foods Private Limited.

The company will investment ₹125 crore in the project and it is expected to be commissioned by January, 2024, said Mr. Mittal.

He also sought information on a 40-acre plot in Dhone constituency of Kurnool district shown to him during a recent visit, for the establishment of an integrated sheep/goat slaughterhouse-cum-meat processing unit. The stretch is adjacent to the proposed veterinary polytechnic college and Shepherd Training Institute. The company would explore the feasibility options upon receiving details of the said plot, he said.

The Allana Group is a 156-year-old business enterprise operating in India since 1865. It is a leading exporter of processed foods, agricultural commodities, fruits and vegetable products, coffee and meat with a turnover of approximately ₹15,000 crore registered during the financial year ending March 31, 2021, said Mr. Mittal.