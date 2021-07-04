Alla demands thorough probe into ‘Amaravati land scam’

Mangalagiri MLA says he submitted ‘video evidence’ to CID

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said on Sunday that he had submitted to the CID a video evidence of the “strong-arm tactics” the TDP leaders and realtors had deployed for “usurping valuable lands” from Dalits and others, who could not dare question the “irregularities” committed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie that mainly comprised the then Ministers P. Narayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao.

IAS officers D. Sambasiva Rao, Cherukuri Sreedhar, Kantilal Dande and Kona Sasidhar, officials of the Revenue Department, and realtors like Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy (owner of a Vijayawada-based real estate company) had played a key role in the transactions done under the guise of the land pooling scheme, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged at a press conference, and claimed to have produced “incontrovertible evidences to the CID” on the Amaravati land scam.

Showing the video in which Mr. Brahmananda Reddy was purportedly threatening a Dalit family that the government would acquire their assigned lands if they did not part with them on his terms and conditions, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the CID should conduct a thorough probe into the “illegal alienation of assigned lands,” and alleged that the TDP leaders had done real estate business in Amaravati with the lands they had grabbed from the hapless Dalits.

“The details of assigned lands were shared with the realtors as per a plan. The capital announcement was made only after the lands were acquired by the political bigwigs and their near and dear ones,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged, and said he would request Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to return such lands to the Dalits in the capital region.