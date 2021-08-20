Alla blames Naidu for ‘poor condition’ of schools in State

‘Govt. striving to bring in reforms and overhaul the education system’

Taking serious objection to adverse reports in a section of the media on the condition of schools vis-a-vis the implementation of ‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’ programme, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to reforming the education system by completely overhauling it.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should be blamed for the poor condition of schools. They are now being given a facelift to bring them on a par with private schools,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the YSRCP central office on Friday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said a total of 57,000 government schools were being spruced up at a cost of nearly ₹17,000 crore. Of them, 15,175 schools were revamped under Phase-1 of the programme at a cost of ₹3,700 crore, he added.

The government had spent nearly ₹13 crore on the Nadu-Nedu programme in Mangalagiri constituency alone in the first phase, the MLA said.

Enrolment of students in the government schools across the State increased from 37.20 lakh to 43.43 lakh, he added.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said a section of the media was obviously not appreciative of the slew of welfare schemes in the education sector under implementation for the last two years.

Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, Sampoorna Poshna and Gorumudda were among the schemes that gave a fillip to the school and higher education sectors, he asserted.