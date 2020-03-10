All-women crew powers Janmabhoomi Express

GUNTUR

The South Central Railway, Guntur Division, ran an all-women crew train on International Women’s Day. The women staff ensured a hassle-free journey for the passengers of the Janmabhoomi Express (12805) between Guntur and Secunderabad.

Ms. Sowmyasree was the loco pilot and Begum the guard of the train. V. Umadevi, K. Hemalatha, M. Madhavi and B. Kejia Kumari were the ticket checking staff among its all-women crew.

Flagging off the train at Guntur, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, R. Mohanaraja said that the women crew did a wonderful job and yet again proved that women were not inferior to anyone.

Additional DRM K.V. Rama Meher and DE Vijaya Keerthi were also present.

The DRM also inaugurated a baby-feeding centre in the sleeper class waiting hall on Platform No. 1 of Guntur station, which was sponsored by Vasavi Mahila Mandali.