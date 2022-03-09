All-women adventure camp held at Kondaveedu Fort in A.P.

More than 150 participants take part in activities like ziplining and rock climbing

More than 150 participants take part in activities like ziplining and rock climbing

An all-women adventure camp organised on the rugged hills of Kondaveedu to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day saw women of all ages engaging in various activities such as ziplining, hiking, rappelling and rock and boulder climbing,

The event was organised by Outrival Adventures.

“We have organised the all-women event to inspire women and more so, kindle a spirit of adventure in them. The event was held for women of all age groups after ascertaining their health condition. We are happy that more than 150 women turned up for the event,’’ said Asha Dalavai, founder of Outrival Adventures.

The company was founded in 2012 and has professionals certified in mountaineering from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute.

Additional SP (CID) K.G.V. Saritha, who launched the event, inspired the women to give such adventure events a shot after ascertaining their health condition.

“Everyone, including women, should try out activities like rock climbing and trekking which will improve their endurance levels. I congratulate Ms. Asha for coming up with such an innovative activity on International Women’s Day,’’ Ms. Saritha said.

The participants took part in many of the activities for the first time, they said. Professional trainers were at hand to guide them at each step and the participants were all given safety kits.