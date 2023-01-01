ADVERTISEMENT

All welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries, says Collector Dilli Rao

January 01, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao speaking to the media, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the district administration had achieved all the goals set in 2022 following the re-organization of the districts in April, at a press conference on Saturday.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that with the cooperation of officials, employees and elected representatives, several welfare and development programmes were implemented successfully in the district.

He said the district administration ensured that all the welfare programmes by the state government reached all the eligible beneficiaries this year.

He said the special focus was laid on addressing the grievances of the public, and people were encouraged to use the Spandana programmes at the sub-divisional level.

Regarding the rising number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases in A.Konduru and surrounding areas, Mr. Rao said that over 120 people in the region were found to have alarming levels of creatine. He said the cause of the rising CKD cases in the region could be the presence of fluoride and silicon in the groundwater.

