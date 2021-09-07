All villages will get broadband services by next year: CS

VIJAYAWADA

07 September 2021 01:11 IST

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das has said that the new IT policy, which will be unveiled soon, will help provide broadband services to every village in the State.

He said that the State had been making all efforts to provide broadband services to all villages by 2022 in line with the Centre’s National Broadband Mission. Mr. Das chaired the second State Broadband Committee meeting held at Secretariat on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said broadband plays a key role in the State’s land re-survey project. “The government is aiming at digitising every village in the State. Efforts are being made to ensure that clearances from the Forest Department are given at the earliest for extending broadband services in the tribal areas,” said Mr. Das.

Department of Telecom DDGs G.V. Ram Krishna, G. Raghavendra Rao, IT principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar were present in the meeting.