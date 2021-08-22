All Vedic schools will be brought under single roof: TTD Addl. EO

22 August 2021 01:30 IST

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy emphasized the need to bring all the Vedapatasalas in the country under the umbrella of TTD Sri Venkateswara Vedic University(SVVU).

The main intention behind the concept is to preserve the Vedic knowledge for the benefit of the posterity.

As a first step in the direction, all Vedapatasalas under the TTD’s fold will be affiliated to SVVU. Already, patasalas in Vizianagaram and Kotappakonda have been brought under its purview and it is only a matter of time before others are also brought under its orbit, he said.

At a review meeting on Saturday, he directed principals of patasalas and the newly-formed committees to evaluate common syllabus, examination pattern and issuance of certificates under the chairmanship of the Vice- Chancellor of SVVU. The student-teacher ratio should be maintained and vacancies filled, he added.

Mr. Dharma Reddy also exhorted the authorities to ensure strict adherence to COVID protocols during the re-opening of the learning centres.