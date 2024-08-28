All university vacancies will be filled: APSCHE chairman

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) on August 28 (Wednesday) met chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Ramamohana Rao and made a representation to him on the long-standing problems of teachers working in universities and other higher educational institutions in the State. The delegation was led by the organisation’s State unit president Y.V. Rami Reddy and president of Andhra Pradesh Government Degree Colleges’ Association Venkata Surya Balasubramanyam. Responding to their plea, Mr. Ramamohana Rao told them that the government had decided to fill all vacancies in universities across the State.