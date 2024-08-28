GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All university vacancies will be filled: APSCHE chairman

Published - August 28, 2024 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) on August 28 (Wednesday) met chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Ramamohana Rao and made a representation to him on the long-standing problems of teachers working in universities and other higher educational institutions in the State. The delegation was led by the organisation’s State unit president Y.V. Rami Reddy and president of Andhra Pradesh Government Degree Colleges’ Association Venkata Surya Balasubramanyam. Responding to their plea, Mr. Ramamohana Rao told them that the government had decided to fill all vacancies in universities across the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.