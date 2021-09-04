‘All TUs, barring those aligned to Left parties, supporting VSP sale’

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2021 00:24 IST

Centre decided to divest its stake in all PSUs, says GVL

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has claimed that among the 26 trade unions in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), all but those those affiliated to the Communist parties are supporting the plant’s privatisation.

Mr. Narasimha Rao was addressing party leaders here on Friday. BJP State president Somu Veerraju was present.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the Centre had decided to divest its stake in all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), except in four strategic sectors, as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to prevent losses, apart from setting up several allied industries and enhancing the job potential without burdening the people.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of China, which was on a par with India during the 1980s, had increased by 4.78 times, he said. This was possible as the Communist nation had promoted private investments and private participation in the industry, he added.

Funds for State

Mr. Narasimha Rao elaborated on the funds allocated by the Centre for the establishment of IIM - Visakhapatnam, development of Visakhpatnam airport and the port connectivity road under the Sagaramala project. He said Andhra Pradesh was getting maximum funds from the Centre, after Maharashtra, for the construction of National Highways.

About ₹25,500 crore was allocated to A.P. for the construction of highways. Under the PMJSY, ₹2,500 crore was allocated to the State for the construction of roads connecting different districts.

An amount of ₹45,000 crore was spent on 16 new railway projects and doubling works in A.P. Similarly, funds were sanctioned to the Simhachalam temple under ‘PRASAD’ scheme, he said.

Mr. Somu Veerraju alleged that the YSRCP and the TDP, which were unable to digest the growing popularity of the Modi government, were indulging in mudslinging against the BJP.

Former MLA and BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, State official spokesperson Suhasini Anand, BJYM State president K. Surendra Mohan, and BJYM State executive member Uppili Vamsi Yadav were among others present.