All traditions, rules ignored in Sanchaita’s appointment: Ashok

VIZIANAGARAM

18 November 2020 00:24 IST

‘Govt. is trying to control properties of temples under the purview of MANSAS Trust’

Taking strong exception to the appointment of P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as the chairperson of MANSAS Trust and a group of temples in East Godavari district, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that the State government had ignored all traditions, rules and regulations.

He questioned the authority of the government in making Ms. Sanchaita as the head for 104 temples in East Godavari district.

“Ms. Sanchaita has never visited the 104 temples under the supervision of the MANSAS Trust. The State government has no role in appointment of the chairperson of MANSAS Trust as it has always been done following the traditions and wishes of my father and its founder P.V.G. Raju. Her appointment has been done in violation of rules and regulations.

The government is trying to control the temple land and properties of the MANSAS Trust with this unilateral decision,” Mr. Ashok told the media here on Tuesday.

He also criticised Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana for the latter’s reported remarks that the MANSAS Trust issue was a family dispute.

Answering a question, Mr. Ashok said he was not joining any party and that he was committed to the principles of TDP.