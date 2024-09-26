Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that all those involved in the harassment of actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members would be brought to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media on the sideline of a programme in Vijayawada on September 26 (Thursday), Ms. Anitha said the people who harassed Ms. Jethwani and her family members would be punished irrespective of their rank and cadre.

“Five police officers, including three IPS officers, have been suspended and the main accused in the case has been arrested. More officers are likely to be booked for harassing the actor,” Ms. Vanitha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An investigation is being conducted to identify the remaining accused. The role of other police officers involved in forgery and false case foisted upon Ms. Jethwani’s family will be established once the police question the other suspects,” the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, four police officers suspended in the case have approached the court, seeking anticipatory bail.

The NTR Commissionerate Police are verifying the call data records and the bank transactions of the accused.

The Ibrahimpatnam police suspect the involvement of eight persons in the conspiracy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.