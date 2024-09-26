ADVERTISEMENT

All those involved in actor Kadambari Jethwani case will be punished, says A.P. Home Minister

Updated - September 26, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four police officers suspended in the case move court, seeking anticipatory bail

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that all those involved in the harassment of actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members would be brought to book.

Addressing the media on the sideline of a programme in Vijayawada on September 26 (Thursday), Ms. Anitha said the people who harassed Ms. Jethwani and her family members would be punished irrespective of their rank and cadre.

Police officers foisted false case upon actor Kadambari Jethwani, says remand report

“Five police officers, including three IPS officers, have been suspended and the main accused in the case has been arrested. More officers are likely to be booked for harassing the actor,” Ms. Vanitha said.

“An investigation is being conducted to identify the remaining accused. The role of other police officers involved in forgery and false case foisted upon Ms. Jethwani’s family will be established once the police question the other suspects,” the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, four police officers suspended in the case have approached the court, seeking anticipatory bail.

Kadambari Jethwani harassment case: Accused Kukkala Vidyasagar remanded to Vijayawada sub-jail

The NTR Commissionerate Police are verifying the call data records and the bank transactions of the accused.

The Ibrahimpatnam police suspect the involvement of eight persons in the conspiracy.

