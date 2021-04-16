All temples, monuments under control of ASI closed in A.P., TS

Decision taken to check virus spread: official

The Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) has ordered closure of all 137 temples and monuments under its control in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with effect from Friday till May 15 in view of the surging COVID cases.

While there are eight monuments in Telangana, there are 129 monuments/museums/forts or temples controlled by it in A.P.

Director of Monuments N.K. Pathak, working at the ASI New Delhi office, said that a decision on reopening them will be taken on or before May 15, depending on the situation at the time, and fresh orders would be issued.

With the new order coming into force, the Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and the Chintala Venkataramana temple at Tadipatri in Anantapur district were closed to devotees on Friday.

On a side note, the number of devotees thronging other temples, under the control of the Endowments Department, is still large. Recently, many people were seen at the Srisailam temple and Kadiri Rathotsavams with most of them reportedly giving a go-by to COVID-appropriate behaviour.