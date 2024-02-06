GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 TDP MLAs suspended for a day from Andhra Pradesh Assembly

February 06, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA: 

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government’s failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s broken promises outside the AP Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday.

TDP MLAs staging a protest against the government's failures and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's broken promises outside the AP Legislature Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

As many as 13 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Legislators, including actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, were suspended for a day at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session for disrupting the proceedings, on Tuesday. 

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram  suspended them for their unruly behaviour, including displaying placards, and blowing whistles inside the House.

The trouble broke out as soon as  the House assembled at 9 am. The Speaker disallowed the adjournment motions moved by them prompting them to rush to the podium and raise slogans. They threw pieces of paper at the Chair repeatedly. Even as the TDP MLAs protested, two Amendment Bills,--- Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987 and Advocates’ Clerks’ Welfare Fund Act, 1992 were moved and passed. YSRCP MLA T J Sudhkar Babu moved   a Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address. 

Mr. Sitaram announced a tea break in an apparent bid to bring the House in order.  The House reassembled nearly after an hour. The TDP MLAs continued their protest and blew whistles. Taking a serious note of their unruly behaviour, the Speaker suspended all TDP MLAs, including Nandamuri Balakrishna

EOM 

Telugu Desam Party / Andhra Pradesh

