All students who sat for Inter exams declared pass

In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the State government has declared all the students, who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) held in March, as pass.
The decision was taken in response to many representations submitted by students and parents, people’s representatives and to avoid loss of an academic year, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.
“The students who had paid the examination fee and received their hall tickets, but were declared as failed because they were absent for one or more papers, will also be considered pass. Students will be awarded additional marks to reach the pass mark in each subject they failed,” said the Education Minister.
Also, the 66 candidates booked for malpractice and were eligible to appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in July would be issued pass certificates.
They would be treated as ‘compartmental pass’ as the advanced supplementary examinations have been cancelled.
In a statement, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the above-mentioned students could download their short marks memos from the Board’s official website bie.ap.gov.in from 2 p.m. of August 26 (Wednesday).
