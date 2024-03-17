All steps will be taken to ensure free and fair polls: Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district collector

March 17, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

All measures will be taken to ensure free and fair elections in the district, said Krishna Collector P. Rajababu at a press conference in Machilipatnam following the election schedule announcement on Saturday.

Giving the details of voters and polling centrEs in the district, the Collector said of THE 15,18,255 voters in the district, 7,37,394 are male and 7,80,796 are female, while 20,163 are differently abled and 28,902 are in the age group of 18 to 19.

The district has 1,763 polling centres in 1,010 polling areas in all seven Assembly constituencies, the Collector said, adding that facilities have been provided for the convenience of the voters. He added that home voting facility will be given to those aged above 85 and also to differently-abled persons.

For queries regarding the elections, one can dial tollfree 1950 or 08672 252533.