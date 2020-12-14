All steps being taken for smooth vaccination: Collector

Priority to be given to frontline health workers

The district administration will take all necessary steps for administering vaccine for COVID-19, said District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

“The Union government has set up a vaccine group — National Expert Vaccine Administration COVID-19 — to ensure that the vaccine is administered to the people. Presently, we are doing phase-3 trial of Covaxin, and the Centre has given guidelines to State governments on administering the vaccine. A steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary at the State-level, a task force heard by Principal Secretary, Health, and a control room has been set up to finalise guidelines on administering vaccine,’’ Mr. Samuel told reporters here on Monday.

Vaccination Cell

A District Vaccination Cell had been set up under the Medical and Health Department to coordinate with various departments in administering the vaccine. A district level vaccine task force headed by the District Collector, a mandal level task force headed by the tahsildar and 19 vaccine control rooms were being set up.

There were about 52 lakh people in the district and the vaccine would be administered as per the guidelines of the Centre. Preference would be given to frontline health workers, doctors in private hospitals, staff and ANMs and ASHA workers. Second priority would be given to police, sanitary personnel working in municipalities and those then above 60 years.

During the first phase, details of doctors working at 164 hospitals of the government, 1,623 private hospitals had been uploaded in the COVID App. The Indian Medical Association had been asked to send details of doctors working in private hospitals.

Regional store

The regional store for administering vaccine had been set up in Guntur district and the vaccine had to be stored at 2 to 8 degree Celsius . The Health Department would provide freezers and coolers. Vaccine centres would be set up at teaching hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres, primary urban health centres. Each vaccine team would consist of five members, he said.

The Collector urged people to follow all social distancing protocols even as there were concerns of a “second wave” of COVID-19.

Joint Collector, Ward Secretariat and Village Secretariat, P. Prasanthi, District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin and District Immunisation Officer, Ch Ratna Manmohan were present.