All SSC students declared passed in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2020 07:23 IST

Govt. bows to concerns raised by parents and officials

The government on Tuesday issued orders, permitting the Director of Government Examinations to declare all the students who registered for the SSC (10th class) public examinations in March, and issued hall tickets, passed, without awarding any grade points as a one-time measure.

The government had to give up its initial plan to conduct the SSC exams in view of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and serious concerns raised by both parents and officials of the allied departments involved in making the arrangements.

Keeping in view the larger interests of the students, the government finally dropped the plan to conduct the exam and decided to declare all students passed.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which had notified for establishment of new private unaided junior colleges in 323 viable mandals and four municipalities in the State, has added a few more in the list. A statement said at present, there was a viability for 371 mandals and 100 municipal bodies, in addition to the earlier notification.

The last date for submission of online applications with geo-tagging is August 17. The application will be available on the BIE website https://bie.ap.gov.in from July 16.