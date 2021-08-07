All SSC students declared pass

VIJAYAWADA

07 August 2021 00:10 IST

6,26,981 students who paid fees promoted; students declared passed for the second year

All the SSC (10th Class) students in the academic year 2020-21 have been promoted to the next level in the State.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the SSC Public Examination 2021 on Friday, and said all students who had paid the examination fee had been declared pass. This is the second consecutive year that the Board had adopted 100% pass policy owing to the COVID pandemic that did not allow the government to go ahead with its plan to conduct the SSC exam.

This year, the government was keen on conducting the exams, as this batch of students was promoted from Class 9 to 10. The Minister said after cancellation of the exams following the Supreme Court directive, a high-power committee was constituted to evolve the procedure for declaration of the results.

This year, the Minister said, a total of 6,26,981 students have been passed in the Board examinations, against 6,37,354 students in 2020. Explaining about the procedure followed for awarding the marks, he said two Formative Assessments (FA) for 50 marks each were conducted for the academic year 2020-21. Of the 50 marks of each FA, 70 % weightage was accorded to the slip tests and the remaining 30% weightage was accorded to other components of the FA like the student’s participation and reflection, project works and written works.

Grade sheets

Mr. Suresh said students could download subject-wise performance statements (grade sheets) which would be hosted in the website http://results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Headmasters could download the school-wise grade sheets and individual short memos from school login while students could also download grade memos of their performance directly from the department website.

For results of March 2020, the student should enter the roll number to download the Grade memo and for June 2021, the student has to select the name of the district, mandal, school and name of the student and date of birth.

From this year, migration certificate was also being hosted on the website. They are available in school login, the headmasters should download it in colour format and hand them over to the student concerned along with Grade memo.

The original pass certificates with grades and grade points would be sent to the schools in due course and the headmasters would have to hand them over to students after affixing their signature.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, Director of Government Examinations A. Subbareddy, State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Pratap Reddy and others were present.