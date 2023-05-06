All six visually-impaired students who took SSC exam on laptops score above 60%

May 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

All the six visually-impaired students of the Rural Development Trust’s Inclusive School at Anantapur, who created history by appearing at the Secondary School Certificate examination without the support of a scribe, have passed the examination with flying colours.

While the girls outperformed the boys in Kurnool, Anantapur, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts, the pass percentage of Anantapur, which was 49% last year, improved to 66.25, and Sri Sathya Sai recorded a pass percentage of 61.81. While all the districts in the State recorded a pass percentage of above 60%, Kurnool and Nandyal districts were in the last two positions with 60.58% and 60.39% respectively.

In the SSC school final results announced on Saturday, all six of them scored between 84.8% and 62%. Being Children with Special Needs they were exempted from Hindi subject.

The school director Rasineni Dasarath and Director of Chakshumathi Ram Kumar Manoj who toiled hard to make the students take the examination on their own using a laptop, expressed joy and congratulated the students and their parents.

The percentages secured by the six students are: Ekkaluru Divyasree (74.8), Polimera Chaithrika (84.8), Ekula Sowmya (69.2), Mekha Sridhathri (74), Uppara Nagaratnamma (62), and Chanchu Gari Pavani (78.2.

The Samagra Siksha officials have congratulated the students and the school for the excellent result they had produced giving the confidence to the department to further implement the pedagogy for Children with Special Needs all over the State.

These students writing the school final with digital question papers on laptops without the help of a scribe had created history in the State, the District Education Officer M. Sairam said.