All sittings of High Court, subordinate courts and tribunals cancelled

The sittings of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and all the subordinate courts and tribunals under its control, the A.P. State Legal Services Authority, the Mediation and Arbitration Centre and High Court Legal Services Committee are cancelled with immediate effect due to the lockdown necessitated by the spread of COVID-19. The judicial and administrative work in the High Court has been suspended up to April 14, according to an official release.

However, urgent cases in the High Court will be heard by Benches constituted for the purpose only with the prior approval of the Chief Justice, for which the advocates/parties-in-person have to contact the registrar (judicial) ON telephone or through his official email id regjudaphc@nic.in

The receiving of FIRs, grant of judicial remand, bails, accepting of solvencies, dying declarations etc. by judicial magistrates of I-class will be done from their home offices.

Clarifications in this regard have to be obtained from the respective principal district judges. The judicial officers and staff members are deemed to be on duty and work from home and are advised to make themselves available as and when required and not leave headquarters during the aforesaid period without permission.