All shops, hotels in State to close by 10 p.m.

Guidelines issued for night curfew in view of surge in COVID cases

The State government has issued guidelines and instructions for the implementation of night curfew announced in the wake of the second wave of COVID infections.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Dash issued a government order on Saturday specifying the details restrictions of shops and establishment and movement of public as part of the curfew which will be imposed from 10 p.m. on April 24.

The curfew would be imposed for seven hours daily between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. across the State, and only certain establishments are exempted from operating during the curfew hours.

“During the implementation of the restrictions, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants and others shall close by 10 p.m. and reopen after 5 a.m.,” the G.O. states.

Exemptions

Certain establishments and essential services have been exempted from the curfew. They include print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and ITeS, fuel stations, LPG, CNG and other petroleum outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution services, water supply and sanitation services, cold storages, warehouses, private security services, production units and services that require continuous process and food delivery services.

While the general public is restricted from going around during the curfew hours, personnel of the organisations considered as essential services, officers of State and Central government with duty pass and valid identity card and all medical professionals, pregnant women and patients seeking medical care have been exempted.

Also, persons with valid tickets for travel from and to airports, inter and intra-State goods vehicles (no permission passes required) will also be allowed.

Those violating the curfew would be prosecuted under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC.