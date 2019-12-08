All set for winter session of the Assembly

The winter session of the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Legislative Assembly is beginning at 9 a.m. on December 9. The Business Advisory Committee will fix the number of working days.

The first day’s agenda includes a short duration discussion on the security of women in the State prompted by the Disha incident and the tabling of A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Ordinance, A.P. Excise (Amendment) Ordinance, annual report of the A.P. State Seeds Development Corporation Limited for 2018-19, audit report of the A.P. Pollution Control Board for 2016-17 and notifications related to the A.P. Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The government’s approach to the Capital city project and termination of the start-up area development agreement with the Singapore consortium, reverse tenders invited for various infrastructure projects, including Polavaram, cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements and conversion of Classes I to VI in government schools to English medium will come up for discussion in the coming days.

Bifurcation issues

Besides, the steps taken by the government for resolving issues related to Schedules 9 and 10 of the A.P. Reorganisation Act following the meetings which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had with his counterpart in Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao is one of the questions listed in the day’s business.

As far as the parties’ preparedness is concerned, YSR Congress got its MLAs trained on a host of topics and pinned individual responsibility of replying to specific questions to be posed by the members. Secretaries of all departments have furnished details of the respective subjects to the MLAs.

The TDP too held orientation programs for its MLAs on a whole gamut of issues.

The winter session of the Legislative Council is commencing at 10 a.m. It is also going to witness intense debates on diverse issues faced by the State.