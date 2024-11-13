 />
All set for Urus festival at Pedda Dargah in Kadapa

Thousands of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra expected to converge at the famous Sufi shrine for the week-long event starting on November 16

Published - November 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Film playback singer Mano and his wife arriving at Ameen Peer Dargah to offer prayers as part of the Urus festival, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Film playback singer Mano and his wife arriving at Ameen Peer Dargah to offer prayers as part of the Urus festival, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the annual Urus festival at the Ameen Peer Dargah, also called as ‘Pedda Dargah’, in Kadapa, which is scheduled to be held from November 16 to 21.

Thousands of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to converge at the famous Sufi shrine during the week-long event. The devout believe the Dargah to have mystic powers and pray here for magic healing.

Noted film playback singer Mano visited the Dargah on Wednesday along with his wife Jameela and offered prayers. Dargah authorities extended him a warm welcome and ushered him into the hall, where he offered ‘Chadar’ to the tombs. He learnt about the Dargah’s history and also the significance of the Urus festival from the organisers.

The district administration, along with the police and electricity departments and the municipal corporation, has made arrangements to streamline the traffic, ensure uninterrupted power and maintenance of sanitation in the vicinity of the Dargah.

