All set for TDP ‘‘Mahanadu’, coinciding with NTR’s birth centenary

Predicting mid-term polls, Naidu calls for ‘ousting inept YSRCP regime’

TDP workers making arrangements for the delegates attending the Mahanadu, at the party office at Mangalagiri near Vijayawada on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The stage is set for the Telugu Desam Party's two-day political conclave ''Mahanadu'' from May 27 coinciding with birth centenary celebrations of party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

Leading a massive motorcycle rally to the Mahanadu venue being held in non-descript Manduvavaripalem village, near here, for two days from Friday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the Mahanadu would chalk out an action plan to oust the ''inept'' Jagan Mohan Reddy Government from power and ''save Andhra Pradesh'', which had been pushed into an unprecedented financial crisis akin to the one in Sri Lanka due to the YSRCP's alleged misrule.

He envisaged a fate similar to that of the rulers in the island nation to the present dispensation.

Reiterating his charge that unable to govern, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was toying with the idea of mid-term polls, Mr. Naidu asserted: “The party is fully prepared to face elections whenever held.”

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu rides a bullock cart for some distance on the eve of the party political conclave Mahanadu, at Martur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Overcoming hurdles created by the ruling YSRCP for the conference, the party would make the ‘‘Mahanadu’‘ a grand success, he added while speaking at Martur, where Parchur MLA Y Sambasiva Rao welcomed the party supremo with a giant garland. Mr. Naidu also squarely blamed the ruling party for the Konaseema violence.

Traffic hit

Vehicular traffic was held up on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway at several stretches all through the day as the party activists waited to hear Mr. Naidu along the 135-km route between Mangalagiri and Ongole. Cheered by party cadre, the TDP chief rode a bullock cart for some distance.

Agenda

The party Polit Bureau met late in the night and endorsed the agenda for the ''Mahanadu'' which would take up in all 14 resolutions on the current political situation in the State, including the Konaseema violence and the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts.

Three resolutions would be discussed and adopted on the political situation obtaining in Telangana at a time when its Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is busy setting an ''alternative agenda'' for the nation.

Overseeing the arrangements for the conference, TDP State president K. Achan Naidu disputed the ruling YSRCP's claim during the State Ministers ''bus yatra'' from Srikakulam that the government had ensured social justice in the revamped Cabinet and ensured a pride of place for the weaker sections of people.

Three of the accused persons in the economic offences case filed against Mr. Jagan had been given the party Rajya Sabha ticket as also the lawyer engaged to argue the case in court, he alleged, adding, ''is this social justice?'.

He also found fault with the ruling party for giving the party Rajya Sabha ticket to a backward classes leader from Telangana R. Krishnaiah, and asked ''are there no capable BC leaders in Andhra Pradesh''. The latter had not raised his voice when the Telangana government removed certain communities from north Andhra from the BC list, he complained, adding several welfare schemes introduced by the erstwhile TDP government had been scrapped.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh released an audio video presentation on the political ascendency of the noted thespian NTR, who stormed to power within a short period of forming a political party, four decades ago.

Party cadre from different parts of the State as also neighbouring Telangana and also delegates from abroad started arriving at the venue in advance by various modes of transport. ''We expect about two lakh people to attend the public meeting being held as part of the conference'', said party Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N Balaji.

A blood donation camp would be organised to enable the party activists contribute their mite in giving the gift of life to needy patients and ease blood shortage.