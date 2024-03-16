GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All set for TDP-BJP-JSP combine’s ‘Praja Galam’ at Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, will be sharing dais at the first election campaign of the alliance in the State

March 16, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The stage is set for the first election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s alliance partners — Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kaylan — at Boppudi village, a few kilometers from Chilakaluripet, in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on March 17 (Sunday).

The public meeting, which is named ‘Praja Galam’ (people’s voice), has attracted national attention as the Prime Minister will be participate in it a day after the announcement of the election schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha and four State Assemblies across the country by the Election Commission of India.

It is said that more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for providing security.

To accord a grand welcome for Mr. Modi, the alliance parties have put up flags and photographs all along the national highway. They have arranged a total of six helipads at the venue, including three for the Prime Minister and another three for Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said in a statement that they were expecting more than 10 lakh public for the meeting and that all arrangements had been made to accommodate them.

Ten leaders from each of the three alliance parties will be invited onto the dais. It is expected that Mr. Modi, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan will release the common manifesto at the meeting.

Prathipati Pullarao, former MLA and contestant from the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency, said the meeting would certainly demoralise the YSR Congress Party leadership.

Expressing confidence of the alliance coming to power, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, MLA of Parchur, said that the combine would win with a thumping majority.

Kanna Lakshminarayana, who is contesting from Sattenapalli, said people were vexed with the “undemocratic rule” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and they were ready to elect the alliance to power.

