HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All set for SSC public examinations in Andhra Pradesh from April 3

School Education Commissioner reviews arrangements made with District Education Officers and district-level observers

April 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Teachers writing the hall-ticket numbers on benches as part of the arrangements for the SSC examinations, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Teachers writing the hall-ticket numbers on benches as part of the arrangements for the SSC examinations, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Ahead of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations in the State from April 3 to 18, Commissioner, School Education Department, S. Suresh Kumar, on Sunday inspected a few schools to ensure that arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, with Director of Government Examinations Devananda Reddy and other officials, visited the Patamata Zilla Parishad High School before holding a review meeting with the District Education Officers and district-level observers from across the State for a feedback on the arrangements made at the examination centres where more than six lakh students would write their examinations.

The Class 10 examinations were being conducted in seven mediums — Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia, for the students studying under 12 managements that include Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, A.P. Model Schools, Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS), Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Schools (APSWRS), Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Schools (APTWRS), Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), APGAHS, APBCWS, Private Aided and Private Unaided schools.

A total 3,349 examination centres had been set up across the State.

Spot valuation camps for evaluation of the answer scripts would be set up at 23 district headquarters (except Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts) from April 19 to 26.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.