All set for SSC public examinations in Andhra Pradesh from April 3

April 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ahead of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations in the State from April 3 to 18, Commissioner, School Education Department, S. Suresh Kumar, on Sunday inspected a few schools to ensure that arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, with Director of Government Examinations Devananda Reddy and other officials, visited the Patamata Zilla Parishad High School before holding a review meeting with the District Education Officers and district-level observers from across the State for a feedback on the arrangements made at the examination centres where more than six lakh students would write their examinations.

The Class 10 examinations were being conducted in seven mediums — Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia, for the students studying under 12 managements that include Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, A.P. Model Schools, Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS), Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Schools (APSWRS), Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Schools (APTWRS), Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), APGAHS, APBCWS, Private Aided and Private Unaided schools.

A total 3,349 examination centres had been set up across the State.

Spot valuation camps for evaluation of the answer scripts would be set up at 23 district headquarters (except Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts) from April 19 to 26.