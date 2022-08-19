All set for Sri Krishnashtami festival in Tirupati

‘Utti Utsavam’ turns out to be a highlight in many schools

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 19, 2022 01:56 IST

Instead of a cow, two children dressed as ‘Little Krishna’ pose for a photograph with a soft toy, ahead of a cultural event in a school in Tirupati on Thursday, marking ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For the first time, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is organising ‘Gokulashtami’ celebrations on August 19 (Friday) at the newly-opened Sri Venkateswara Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandir at Alipiri.

A special celestial bath (Abhishekam) and puja will be performed to the deity of Sri Krishna, consecrated at the centre of the mandir. On this day, devotees will get the opportunity to feed jaggery, rice, fodder and grass to the cows.

A special cultural session has been planned for the evening, in the form of bhajans, Sankeertana, by artistes of TTD’s in-house propagation units like Annamacharya Project and Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat. The TTD will also celebrate the festival at its dairy farm (SV Gosamrakshanasala).

Several private schools held fancy dress competitions, where tiny tots thronged the campus in traditional attire, dressed up as ‘Little Krishna’.

‘Utti Utsavam’ was also organised in some private institutions and colleges, where the youth formed a pyramid and climbed up to hit the pot tied at the top of a pole, as is the traditional practice.

