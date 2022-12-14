All set for relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha atop Indrakeeladri

December 14, 2022 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 5 lakh devotees are expected to attend five-day Deeksha Viramana, which begins from Thursday

Rajulapudi Srinivas

‘Homagundam’ (holy pit for sacrificial offering) arranged at Kanakadurga temple ahead of relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha in Vijayawada on Tuesday.. Photo: GIRI KVS/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Officials made elaborate arrangements for Bhavani devotees attending for the relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha. More than 5 lakh devotees are expected to relinquish Bhavani Mala, which begins from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Bhavanis from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other places will relinquish the Deeksha in the five-day Deeksha Viramana programme. The Endowments, Medical and Health, AP Transco, Irrigation, Police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and other departments officials made arrangements for the annual ritual.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana reviewed the arrangements for the Deeksha Viramana. He directed the officers to arrange more prasadam counters, queue lines, homa gundams and other facilities for the Kanaka Durga devotees.

Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Varla Devastanam Executive Officer (EO), D. Bramaramba, said the Deeksha Viramana will begin with Homagundam Agni Prathista, followed by darshan of the deity, at 6 a.m. on the first day.

Ten prasadam counters will be arranged, including one at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and at the Railway Station. Tickets for Rs.500 will be made available for the Bhavanis and the VIPs visiting the temple and free bus facility and special queue line would be arranged for Rs.500 ticket holders, the EO said.

About 800 barbers have been arranged for the Deeksha Viramana, and they will be made available at different locations, including Kalyana Katta and at the bathing ghats, Ms. Bramaramba said.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and other officers visited the temple and reviewed the traffic and security at the temple and in the neighbouring places.

The temple and the police officials visited the ghat road, bathing ghats, prasadam counters, medical camps, homa gundams and other facilities on Wednesday, and reviewed the arrangements

Bhavanis can have darshan from 3 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. during the Deeksha Viramana, the temple authorities said.

