All set for PSLV-C46 launch: ISRO chief

Ahead of the launch of PSLV-C46, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. After an overnight stay, Mr. Sivan took part in Thomala Seva performed inside the temple, and placed a replica of the satellite at the feet of the Lord invoking the divine blessings for its successful launch. Talking to the media outside the main temple complex, he said PSLV- C46 would inject RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, into orbit at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-2

The organisation was also engaged in the launch of Chandrayaan-2 scheduled between July 9 and 16. The Sriharikota space centre would host the launch, and the mission is expected to touch the moon’s surface on September 6.