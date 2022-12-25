  1. EPaper
All set for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Srisailam temple on December 26

Collector and Superintendent of Police conduct trial run; President to also interact with Chenchu traibals

December 25, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DISTRICT)

Ramesh Susarla
District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon reviewing the arrangements for the President’s visit, at Srisailam on Sunday.

District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon reviewing the arrangements for the President’s visit, at Srisailam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon and Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy have said that all arrangements are in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on December 26 (Monday).

They were addressing the media after participating in the trial run organised to review the arrangements for the visit.

The Police, Revenue and other officials were asked to ensure that the visit passed off smoothly.

As the President would land at the Sunnipenta helipad close to the temple, the Collector inspected the arrangements for the landing of three helicopters at the spot. He also ensured that everything in the green room and the medical room were in place.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer readied a group of Chenchu tribal dancers for welcoming the President. Ms. Murmu would also interact with the Chenchus at Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram later.

All the staff members were asked to wear masks without fail and comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

Nandyal Joint Collector T. Nishanti was present during the trial run.

Ms. Murmu would and also inaugurate a facilitation centre of the Tourism Department and open several other pilgrim amenities created under the PRASAD scheme in the temple town at a cost of ₹43 crore.

