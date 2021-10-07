All set for nine-day Dasara festival at Kanaka Durga temple

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer silk robes to the deity on the ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Dasara Navarathri festival at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, beginning Thursday.

On the first day (on October 7) of the festival, the presiding deity will give darshan as ‘Sri Swarna Kavachalankruta Sri Durga Devi’. The devotees can have darshan from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the first day.

The goddess will give darshan as ‘Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi’ on the second day (on October 8). The temple will remain open for darshan from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday (October 8) to till end of the festival, the devastanam officials said.

On the third day (October 9), the deity will be appear in the ‘Sri Gayatri Devi’ alankaranam. On the fourth day (October 10), the goddess will give darshan as ‘Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi’.

The deity will be adorned as ‘Sri Annapurna Devi’ on October 11, the fifth day of the festival from 4 a.m. to 12 noon. The temple authorities will decorate the goddess as ‘Sri Mahalakshmi Devi’ alankaranam on the same day (from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.).

On the ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day, the deity will give darshan as ‘Sri Saraswathi Devi’. The temple will be opened for the devotees from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on October 12.

The deity will be adorned as ‘Sri Durga Devi’ on October 13. On the next day, the goddess will give darshan as ‘Sri Mahisasura Mardini Devi’. On the Vijayadasami day (October 15), the last day of the festival, the deity will be adorned as ‘Sri Rajarajeswari Devi’.

The Teppotsavam will be organised in the Krishna River at 5 p.m. on October 15. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offer silk robes to the goddess on the ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and other Ministers will accompany him.