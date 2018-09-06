All set for monsoon session of State legislature from today

The monsoon session of the Assembly is beginning on Thursday and is likely to be held for eight days. It may be extended depending on the legislative business.

Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao hinted that this could be the last session and if at all there was to be another sitting, it might precede the vote-on-account budget session.

Finance Minister and Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the Business Advisory Committee would fix the agenda and the days of sitting in its customary meeting on the first day.

While the TDP is preparing to utilise the opportunity to highlight its achievements and the injustice allegedly meted out by the Centre vis-a-vis the Special Category Status and the A.P. Reorganisation Act, the BJP is said to have decided to yet again play the role of an Opposition party by raising a range of issues with the YSR Congress Party deciding to stay away. The YSRCP has confirmed that it is abstaining from the session with the same old demand that the Speaker should disqualify the 23 MLAs who quit their party and joined the TDP. It wrote to the Chief Minister seeking an explanation for the inaction on this demand.

Heavy agenda

YSRCP whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy told the media that being the constitutional authority, the Speaker should have taken a decision by now. The government will put for discussion a host of topics mainly ‘drought and government assistance’, Amaravati bonds, construction of capital city Amaravati, delay in the sanctioning of the second DPR of the Polavaram project, interlinking of rivers and ‘misinformation campaign on personal deposit accounts’. BJP floor leader and Visakhapatnam north MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju told The Hindu that his party MLAs would draw the attention of the House to the inordinate delay in the construction of Amaravati, various scandals, particularly the one involving the plundering of sand by those enjoying connections with the ruling party among others.At a joint meeting with Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries at the Assembly committee hall, Council Chairman N. Md. Farooq said replies should be given to all questions posed by the members and that health and education could be the focal points.