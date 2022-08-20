All set for ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ at Kanipakam temple on August 21

Officials told to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
August 20, 2022 17:49 IST

Collector M. Hari Narayanan and SP Y. Rishant Reddy inspecting the arrangements for Maha Kumbhabhishekam at the Kanipakam temple near Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Collector M. Hari Narayanan has instructed the district administration to make foolproof arrangements for the Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam near Chittoor, scheduled to be performed on Sunday.

The Collector, along with Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and temple Executive Officer Suresh Babu, reviewed the arrangements made for the mega event. The renovation and new construction works at the temple, the history of which dates back to 1,000 years, were undertaken at a cost of ₹10 crore last year. The funds were raised through donations.

The temple authorities also readied a golden chariot for the presiding deity in coordination with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The Collector asked the temple administration to ensure that the darshan queue lines were managed properly and devotees had hassle-free darshan. The devotees should be provided with all amenities such as drinking water and shelter, besides distribution of buttermilk to the devotees waiting in the queue lines.

The officials were told to put up signboards for parking places and the routes to darshan. Along with the complexes set up for the devotees waiting for darshan, alternative arrangements should also be made, keeping in mind the possibility of heavy crowds, the Collector said.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy and officials of the Endowments, Police, and Revenue departments accompanied the Collector during his inspection.

