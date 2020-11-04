All set for Karthika Brahmotsavams

Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur decked up

The annual Karthika Brahmotsavams are all set be conducted at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur from November 11 to 19 in a grand manner.

In tune with COVID-19 protocols, the event will be performed in ‘Ekantham’ as was the case with the festivals observed at Tirumala and other local temples ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’, the internal cleansing operation performed as a prelude to the grand celebrations, was held on Tuesday, with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar formally launching it by cleaning the ‘Dhwaja Sthambam’, the temple’s flag post.

The inner precincts of the temple were cleaned with water as per ‘Agama’ traditions and a rich aromatic paste made of sandalwood, turmeric, camphor and other herbs was smeared on the walls and ceiling of the temple, apart from the utensils and oil wick lamps used for the event. Mr. Basant Kumar told reporters later that he prayed to the Goddess for the successful conduct of the event and sought blessings for global well-being in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“Only the temple staff and priests will participate in the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, twelve screens were donated by a Hyderabad-based devotee couple Adakatta Srinivasulu and A.Sharada, which were received by the temple officials to be used in the temple during the Brahmotsavam. Deputy Executive Officer Jhansi Rani, Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy Assistant Executive Officer Subramaniam and others took part.