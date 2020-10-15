All set for Kanakadurgaflyover inauguration

Kankadurga flyover in Vijayawada will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually on Friday at 11.30 a.m.
Also, foundation stones will be laid for 61 project works worth ₹15,592 crore at the same programme.
Roads and Buildings Minister M. Shankar Narayana along with Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Malladi Vishnu inspected the arrangements along with officials on Thursday.
Mr. Imtiaz said that after the virtual inauguration, Mr. Narayana and other Ministers would flag off vehicles from Bhavanipuram Bus Stop towards the flyover.
According to the Collector, the 2.6-km length flyover has six-lane facility. The flyover is one of the complex structures of its kind in the country.
