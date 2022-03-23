All set for Kadiri Narasimhaswamy Rathotsavam today

Two lakh devotees are expected to take part in annual event

The processional deity of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy being taken on Gajavahanam at Kadiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The district administration and the police have made all arrangements for the Rathotsavam of Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy (locally known as Theru) on Wednesday.

The processional deities of Narasimhaswamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken out of the temple with special ‘Alankarana’ at 8.40 a.m. The chariot will be led by archakas Narasimhacharyulu and Parthasarthycharyulu.

APSRTC running 110 special buses

Two lakh devotees, from both the Telugu States, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are expected to take part in the annual event that will conclude between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The APSRTC is running 110 special services from various places for the benefit of devotees.

Special medical camps have been set up all over the town and Annadanam(free meals) will be organised both by the temple authorities and philanthropists.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavya Kishore said that special arrangements are in place to divert traffic on the roads leading to Madanapalle(Chittoor district) and Hindupur. Power will be switched off on all Mada Streets from morning till the chariot gets back to its resting place so that no untoward incident takes place.