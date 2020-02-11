All set for junior lecturers’ main exam from February 17

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made arrangements for conduct of the main exam (computer-based test) for junior lecturers in Intermediate education from February 17 to February 20 at 39 centres across the 13 districts of the State.

A statement issued on Tuesday said hall tickets had been made available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in and candidates can download them. A scribe would be allowed for visually handicapped, Orthopaedically Handicapped (OH) -Locomotor disability (both arms affected) and cerebral palsy candidates only.

Candidates in need of more clarifications may contact either staff members Deputy Secretary J.V.S. Murthy (phone no. 9014550966) or Assistant Secretary B. Devendernath (Phone: 9014550844) or helpline numbers: 0866-2527820, 0866-2527821.

The Commission has also displayed on its website the general ranking list of the candidates who wrote exams for Panchayat Secretary posts, Grade-IV. Further process of recruitment will be completed by the respective District Collectors.