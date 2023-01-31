ADVERTISEMENT

All set for Inter- Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet from today

January 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will inaugurate the 25th Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet at Government Polytechnic College, Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Commissioner, Department of Technical Education, C. Nagarani on Tuesday said arrangements were in place for the three-day event that would witness participation of 1,700 students from four regions of the State. The participants comprise the winners of the district-level competitions conducted to select the finalists of 19 different sports and games activities.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and MLA and AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu would also be present at the inaugural event, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US