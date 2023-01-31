All set for Inter- Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet from today

January 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will inaugurate the 25th Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet at Government Polytechnic College, Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Commissioner, Department of Technical Education, C. Nagarani on Tuesday said arrangements were in place for the three-day event that would witness participation of 1,700 students from four regions of the State. The participants comprise the winners of the district-level competitions conducted to select the finalists of 19 different sports and games activities.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and MLA and AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu would also be present at the inaugural event, she said.