All set for inauguration of Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh on August 15

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said on Wednesday that people were looking forward to the much-awaited reopening of the Anna Canteens in the State.

Mr. Narayana inspected the preparations being made at one such canteen in Guntur. He was accompanied by MLA Galla Madhavi and Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner P. Srinivasa Rao.

During its previous term, the TDP government had launched 183 Anna Canteens, providing quality meals for ₹5, he recalled. However, these canteens were later shut down by the YSRCP government and the buildings used for purposes other than intended, he said.

In fulfilment of the promise made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP-led coalition government in the State was now reopening the canteens. One hundred canteens would begin operations in the first phase, he added.

Mr. Naidu would officially inaugurate the canteens on Thursday. The remaining 99 would be opening shortly, he said.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner together costs ₹90 per head per day. Of this, ₹75 will be provided as subsidy by the government. The consumer can have meals three times a day for ₹5 each. Donors, including Srinivasa Raju and N. Bhuvaneswari, have contributed significant funds, which will be used to sustain the canteens,” the Minister said.

Brushing aside the YSRCP’s criticism, he asserted that the TDP was committed to fulfilling its promises, including the Super Six.