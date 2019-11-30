All set for grand finale of Karthika Brahmotsavams

The Tirupati urban police have made elaborate arrangements for Sunday’s Panchami Theertham, the grand finale of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of goddess Sri Padmavati ammavaru at Tiruchanur temple near Tirupati.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) Gajarao Bhupal told the media that apart from 1,800 police personnel on bandobast duty for the Karthika Brahmotsavams, additional force would be deployed for Panchami Theertham, which would draw thousands of devotees. The SP said that to ensure peaceful conduct of the mega event, digital surveillance was under way.

The event will conclude with the performing of ‘chakra snanam’ ritual. About two lakh devotees are expected to take part in the concluding day of the Brahmotsavams with taking of holy bath in the temple tank.

He said that keeping in view of the huge congregation of devotees at Tiruchanur, traffic diversions wee made with effect from the early hours of Sunday. Apart from the APSRTC buses, private buses also would not be allowed to pass through the core areas of the temple town. The routes of the buses towards Madanapalle, Chennai, Vijayawada and Vellore would also be diverted accordingly, Mr. Gajarao Bhupal said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy is scheduled to present the ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity at Tiruchanur temple.

Car festival

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged Tiruchanur to take part in the Rathothsavam (car festival). The processional deity of goddess Sri Padmavati ammavaru was taken around the four mada streets on the giant car, dragged by enthusiastic devotees. As the procession of the goddess commenced, the temple elephants went ahead of the giant car, followed by traditional dances and singing of the artistes attached to the TTD’s dharma prachara parishad wing.