All set for fourth phase panchayatelections in West Godavari district

ELURU

21 February 2021 03:15 IST

200 buses arranged to transport polling staff: SP

Officials from the Revenue, Police, APSRTC and other departments have made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of fourth phase of gram panchayat elections in West Godavari district.

Polling will be conducted for 237 panchayats and 2,159 wards in 12 mandals on Sunday. Collector Revu Mutyala Raju and Election Observer Lathkar Shrikesh Balaji Rao and Election Expenditure Observer C. Selvam reviewed the arrangements on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Polling will be held in Bhimadole, Denduluru, Eluru, Dwaraka Tirumala, Ganapavaram, Nallajarla, Unguturu, Tadepalligudem, Pentapadu, Pedavegi, Pedapadu and Nimarru mandals in the district, Mr. Reddy said, after visiting the arrangements in the polling centres in Denduluru on Saturday.

Security has been arranged at 574 sensitive and 431 hyper-sensitive polling stations. Officials arranged 36 flying squad teams, 36 static surveillance teams and 12 shadow teams. In addition to these, 71 web casting and video cameras have been arranged to monitor the polling process, said Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is arranging 200 buses for transporting polling material and the staff. A control room has been set up for monitoring the election process. Complaints can be registered by dialling 08812-2222972 or 08812-295497, said Joint Collector (Revenue) K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Krishna

In Krishna, elections will be conducted for 150 panchayats in 14 mandals in Nuzvid division in Krishna district on Sunday. Of the total 1,716 polling centres, 876 are sensitive and 840 are hyper-sensitive polling stations in the district, said Collector A.Md. Imtiaz.

The Collector reviewed the arrangements for the elections with Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Prathista Mangine, District Panchayat Officer Saibaba and other officers at Nuzvid.

Web casting has been arranged at 480 polling centres and the Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) were instructed to monitor the election process, said Ms. Madhavi Latha.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal, ASP Mallika Garg and Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu visited the sensitive polling stations in Reddygudem, Agiripalli, Musunuru, Vissannapeta and other mandals in the district on Saturday.

Police conducted flag march in Agiripalli village and appealed to the villagers to exercise their franchise freely.