All set for first phase of panchayat elections

Elaborate security arrangements made at polling stations in Andhra Pradesh

All is set for the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the State. Polling will be held at 33,069 stations in 8,263 locations on Monday.

According to the police, Section 144 will be in force at the polling stations and up to 100 metres from the centres have been declared red zones. Candidates in groups should not move in red zones and campaigning should not be done near the polling centres. Rules of the State Election Commission (SEC) should be followed strictly, said officials.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao directed the Krishna, West Godavari, Rajamahendravaram and East Godavari district Superintendents of Police (SPs), Additional SPs, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) to act tough against those who tried to create violence during the elections.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik, Eluru DSP O. Dileep Kiran and other officials visited the sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations and enquired about security.

The SP interacted with the officials and the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs), NCC and other staff deployed for election duty and gave necessary instructions for peaceful conduct of elections.

Krishna district SP M. Ravindranath Babu, ASPs Mallika Garg and Vakul Jindal inspected the sensitive booths in nine mandals, in which polling is going to be held in the first phase.

“We appeal to the candidates to follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), not to resort to irregularities and cooperate with the polling staff and security personnel for smooth conduct of the elections,” Ms. Mallika Garg said.

Cash, liquor seized

“As many as 4,026 rowdy, history and suspect sheeters and political trouble mongers have been bound over. Police seized ₹1.30 crore in cash, 23 kg of silver, 20 grams of gold ornaments, 21,097 liquor bottles, 1,682 litres of ID liquor and other material during the raids,” the SP said.

Public, who noticed violation of MCC, booth capturing, rigging or any kind of violations, supply of liquor or distribution of freebies in villages in Krishna district, may alert the police by dialling the Police Control Room No.8332983792, Helpline No. 9491068906 or Whatsapp No.9182990135, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Meanwhile, police, MSKs and the polling staff, who were allotted polling duties, reached the centres by Monday evening.